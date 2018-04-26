Cause of crash that killed Jim Prentice will remain uncertain without flight recorder data: TSB

Open this photo in gallery An engine nacelle, part of the wreckage of a Cessna Citation, is seen in the woods near Lake Country, B.C., in this Transportation Safety Board handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

Eighteen months after former Alberta premier Jim Prentice and three other men died in a fiery B.C. plane crash, federal investigators can still only hypothesize the pilot become disoriented in the dark and lost control of the Cessna Citation 500 before the aircraft entered a steep, descending turn.

Without the hindsight of a flight recorder − not a requirement for this type of aircraft – no one may ever know for sure what happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2016, as the plane set off from Kelowna to Calgary.

The pilot, Jim Kruk, had decades of experience behind the controls. But in its investigation report released on Thursday, the Transportation Safety Board says Mr. Kruk had just two night takeoffs under his belt in the six months before the crash. Transportation Canada requires pilots carrying passengers in the dark to have at least five such night takeoffs and landings in six months. That lack of up-to-date nighttime experience meant the pilot was more likely to experience “spatial disorientation,” with loss-of-control sensations including vertigo that can see pilots push down or turn controls when they think they are levelling out, TSB chairwoman Kathy Fox said.

“That’s why it’s so insidious and so dangerous.”

What is clear, however, is the independent agency in charge of investigating transportation incidents in Canada believes there are cracks in the system designed to keep private business aircraft flights safe.

“That’s not just concerning to the TSB, but it should be concerning to everyone,” Ms. Fox said, speaking to reporters in Calgary.

Mr. Prentice was the popular federal Conservative cabinet minister who went on to serve a tumultuous eight months as Alberta’s premier before his long-ruling Progressive Conservative party was voted out of office in May, 2015. Mr. Prentice was in the midst of building a postpolitical life and was returning from an Okanagan golf trip with Mr. Kruk; Calgary optometrist Ken Gellatly – the father-in-law of one of Prentice’s three daughters; and Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid. According to the TSB, the Cessna that the four men were travelling in experienced rapid changes in its rate of climb, deviated from its intended track and crashed just minutes after it left the runway. No emergency call was made.

In its investigation report, the TSB said Transport Canada should create a mandatory condition that commercial operators and private operators install flight recording systems – even for those not required to carry the devices today. The systems have become lighter and less expensive in recent years, and would give investigators a fighting chance of figuring out what went wrong after a crash.

“It’s extremely frustrating when at the end of 18 months we’ve come up with a likely scenario of spatial disorientation, but it is just that – a likely scenario,” TSB investigator-in-charge Beverley Harvey said.

Transport Canada said on Thursday the majority of the travelling public, close to 85 per cent, fly in aircraft equipped with a cockpit voice recorder, flight data recorder, or both. Only some smaller, private aircraft are not required to have the devices. Based on a past recommendation from the TSB, the federal department is consulting on the issue.

But more damning, the TSB said Transport Canada had not inspected Norjet Inc., the company that owned the plane, in the four years before the crash. It was therefore unaware that no approvals had been obtained for the single-pilot operation of the aircraft; Transport Canada was also not aware of non-compliance with maintenance inspection schedules for wing components, along with the pilot’s lack of nighttime flight experience.

The TSB said the current approach to oversight for the private business aviation sector isn’t robust enough – saying the focus on investigating only after an incident or crash heightens the risk of “another serious incident or accident involving a private operator.”

Transport Canada has told the TSB that as of this month, it will conduct “targeted” inspections of private business operations.

The TSB does the investigations into crashes but doesn’t assign blame, or criminal or civil responsibility. On Thursday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he takes the agency recommendations seriously.

“Departmental officials are conducting a thorough review of the report and will provide a formal response to the board within the required 90-day time frame,” Mr. Garneau said in a news release.

In a statement, Mr. Prentice’s family said while the TSB report “cannot restore what has been lost, it is our hope the learnings from this tragic event can be used to prevent similar accidents in the future.”