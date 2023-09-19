Open this photo in gallery: Dr. Mark Joffe speaks to the media about an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple Calgary daycares in Calgary, on Sept. 12.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The source of one of Canada’s largest outbreaks of pediatric E. coli remains a mystery more than two weeks after hundreds of children fell ill. And Alberta’s top doctor says it’s possible the exact cause will never be identified.

Dr. Mark Joffe, the provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Alberta Health Services is doing its best to “narrow it down” but the investigation is complex. He said the public-health team is reviewing the food history for more than 1,150 children and 250 daycare staff, in addition to testing dozens of food samples from the affected sites in Calgary and area.

“It is possible that we are never going to know the exact source of the outbreak,” he said during a news conference in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton.

“There are thousands of pieces of data that are brought together that have to be looked at very carefully to ultimately, hopefully give us the answer. What I want to do is reassure Albertans that we are conducting a very careful and thorough investigation.”

Dr. Joffe said identifying the source will help inform prevention strategies so that the crisis doesn’t repeat itself in the future. He did not answer questions on what the knock-on effect would be if the source is not discovered. “We are doing our very best,” he said. “There’s a lot yet to come.”

The outbreak was declared on Sept. 4 in connection to six Fueling Brains Academy daycares in Calgary and five other sites connected by a central kitchen, which is still believed to be ground zero for the crisis. The kitchen is operated by Fueling Minds Inc., which shares the same company directors as Fueling Brains.

Danielle Smith announces ‘compassionate payment’ for families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak

There are no plans for the kitchen to reopen at this time, said Dr. Joffe. “There are a number of steps in the works but, for now, that facility is closed indefinitely.”

No new cases, or secondary cases, of E. coli connected to the outbreak were recorded on Tuesday. There remains a total 348 confirmed infections, primarily among children under 5, and 27 secondary cases. Eight people were still in hospital on Tuesday, down by one from Monday, with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare but serious syndrome associated with E. coli that can damage organs. Two patients were on dialysis.

Dr. Joffe said the falling daily case numbers and decrease in the number of children requiring hospital care is cause for “cautious optimism” but said the situation remains serious. “We’re still not out of the woods.”

Seven additional daycares have been closed after children tested positive for E. coli. The province said these cases were predominantly secondary transmission either as a result of children from the original cluster of daycares coming in contact with other kids or other facilities.

Six sites remain closed or partly closed as of Tuesday. The province said about 700 children have been cleared to return to daycare facilities.

Parents and guardians of children affected by the outbreak have voiced frustration at the province and AHS for allowing the shared kitchen to remain open after being cited for a number of public-health infractions by inspectors since July, 2021. The most recent inspection, conducted on Sept. 5, found cockroaches, the smell of sewer gas and other safety violations.

There have also been criticisms of Fueling Brains for poor communication, reluctance to offer refunds and accusations of profit over safety. Faisal Alimohd, co-founder of Fueling Brains, acknowledged some of these issues in an e-mail sent on Monday, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“We understand the frustration felt by parents/guardians as September’s tuition has been processed,” he said. “We are working diligently to rectify this.”

He said families who are still testing positive, awaiting test results or whose children have been hospitalized will be refunded for days missed and October payments are suspended. For families who have withdrawn their children, he said they will waive the 30-day cancellation policy and only charge for the services received.

His e-mail also said that parents will receive a $5 per day food credit until a new food provider is secured.