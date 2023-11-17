Open this photo in gallery: A person holds up a sign during a pro-Palestine rally in Montreal, on Nov. 12.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a man who was charged by Calgary police after repeatedly chanting a phrase used by pro-Palestinian activists says the case has been stayed.

Wesam Cooley, who is 32, was charged following a protest at city hall earlier this month with causing a disturbance, and a hate motivation was applied.

Police alleged he repeatedly used an “antisemitic phrase” while encouraging the crowd to follow along.

Cooley’s lawyer, Zachary Al-Khatib, says he received notice from the Crown prosecutor’s office today that the charge has been stayed.

No one from the prosecution office could immediately be reached for comment.

Al-Khatib has said it appears Cooley was arrested for chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestinians will be free.”