Alberta Charges laid against man, woman in Edmonton after investigation into human trafficking

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press

Nearly three dozen charges have been laid against a man and woman in Edmonton who are accused of involvement in human trafficking.

Police say they became aware this past February of a 15-year-old girl who was getting into the sex trade.

The teen was apprehended under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children’s Act, and an investigation revealed she and a 16-year-old girl had been recruited by two adults between last December and March from a central-area home.

A 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested May 1.

Charges that include human trafficking, sexual assault and making child pornography have been laid against Louisa Wallis and Michael Moffat.

Investigators believe there may be others who have been victimized and they are encouraging them to come forward.

