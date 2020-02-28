Child’s body recovered from mobile home after fires at central Alberta trailer park

Police say a seven-year-old girl is dead following fires in three mobile homes in a central Alberta trailer park.

Blackfalds RCMP say a man, a woman and two children were taken to hospital with injuries, some of them life-threatening. Police received a 911 call early this morning about the fires at Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County.

Fire crews also responded and evacuated residents from neighbouring properties.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl’s body was found in one of the mobile homes after the fires were put out.

RCMP say no other details are available at this time.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.