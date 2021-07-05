City council votes to repeal masking bylaw ahead of Calgary Stampede

Open this photo in gallery Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says masks will be required in city-owned spaces and vehicles until the office of the city manager lifts the restriction. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

City council in Calgary has voted to repeal its masking bylaw, days before the start of the Stampede.

The provincial government lifted most public health restrictions on Thursday, but Calgary left its masking bylaw in place until today.

Calgarians will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors, except in city-owned spaces and vehicles, including public transit.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says masks will be required in those areas until the office of the city manager lifts the restriction.

Nenshi, saying it is time people learn to live safely without restrictions, was one of 10 members of council who voted to repeal the bylaw..

Four councillors voted to keep it.

The chief medical officer of health, as well as city health officials, are still recommending the use of masks, but fines can no longer be issued, and it’s not part of provincial or municipal legislation.

