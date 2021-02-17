 Skip to main content
Alberta

Closing arguments begin in trial of Ontario man accused of killing Cindy Gladue

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A defence lawyer is asking a jury to give a man accused of killing a woman found dead in his hotel room bathtub the benefit of the doubt.

Bradley Barton is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton in June 2011.

Lawyer Dino Bottos told jurors in his closing argument that they have to determine whether Gladue consented to a sexual activity that caused a severe and painful wound to her vagina.

Bottos says jurors also need to decide whether Barton knowingly injured her.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue bled to death and had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood.

The Crown is scheduled to give its closing statement later today.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue’s death. His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.

