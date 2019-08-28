 Skip to main content

Alberta Closing arguments to be heard in trial of Alberta teen charged in 2018 highway shooting

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Closing arguments are scheduled today in the trial of a youth accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary.

The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, faces several charges that include aggravated assault.

Court heard that Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV through the First Nation with his family last summer, when someone in a passing car shot him.

The car veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

Stewin survived but is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

Other people in the car identified the shooter as the youth, who had been sitting in the back seat, but Stewin’s wife testified the shot came from a man in the front of the vehicle.

