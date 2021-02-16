 Skip to main content
Closing arguments to begin in trial of Ontario man accused of killing Cindy Gladue

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Defence lawyers for an Ontario man accused of killing a woman found dead in the bathtub of his Edmonton hotel room are to begin closing arguments today.

Bradley Barton is accused of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton has testified he paid Gladue for sex on two consecutive nights.

Barton says he discovered her bloody body in the tub the next morning.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

The jury has also heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood when she died.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue’s death. His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.

