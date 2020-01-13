 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Cold case resolved: Man pleads guilty in roommate’s death more than 20 years ago

Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his roommate when the two lived in Calgary more than 20 years ago.

Daniel Boysis, also known as Daniel Morgan Turner, was killed in 1996 when he was 22, but was not reported missing for a significant time as he had fallen out of contact with his family.

Investigators suspected he had been murdered, but his remains were never found.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, Randolph Westman was charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a dead body after a review of the case led to new information.

Westman’s attorney Darren Mahoney confirmed to CTV News that his client entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A date for sentencing has not been confirmed.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies