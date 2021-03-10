Complaint over comments made by an Alberta judge about medical expert’s accent moving ahead

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Complaint over comments made by an Alberta judge about medical expert’s accent moving ahead

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A complaint over comments an Alberta judge made about a Nigerian-born medical examiner’s accent is now before a member of the Canadian Judicial Council’s conduct committee.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo was a Crown witness at two trials for David and Collet Stephan, who were accused of failing to provide the necessaries in the death of their toddler in 2012.

Dozens of medical and legal experts filed a complaint against Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Terry Clackson, saying some may have perceived racism in his reasons for acquitting the Stephans at their second trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Among other things, Clackson wrote that Adeagbo’s ability to articulate his thoughts in an understandable fashion was severely compromised by his garbled enunciation.

Canadian Judicial Council spokeswoman Johanna LaPorte says the review of Clackson’s comments had been put on hold pending the Crown’s appeal of the acquittal.

The Alberta Court of Appeal earlier this week ordered a third trial for the Stephans, saying Clackson’s comments demonstrated the need for the not guilty verdicts to be set aside.

“No witness should fear their testimony will be dismissed or discredited because of their manner of speech,” wrote Chief Justice Catherine Fraser, adding the comments were irrelevant to issues of evidence and admissibility.

She added a reasonable person would view Clackson’s conduct as giving rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias.

“In these circumstances, a new trial is the only available remedy.”' The Stephans have testified they thought their 19-month-old son Ezekiel had croup and were treating him with natural remedies before he died. They were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner.

A jury convicted them in 2016, but the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that verdict and ordered a second trial, which was heard only by Clackson in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Clackson accepted the testimony of a defence expert, who said the boy died of a lack of oxygen, not bacterial meningitis as reported by Adeagbo.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies