After weeks of speculation and publicly expressing interest, federal Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she won’t enter the United Conservative Party leadership race to replace Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

The longtime politician, who represents Calgary Nose Hill, was expected to emerge as an early frontrunner if she launched a campaign but, in a lengthy blog post, Ms. Rempel Garner said party turmoil ultimately led her to bow out.

With a provincial election less than a year away and her outsider status, Ms. Rempel Garner said she was unsure she would be able to mend the wounds that have led to division in the UCP. She said she sympathizes with the “significant level of hurt and uncertainty” within the party, having experienced election losses, leadership resignations and removals within the Conservative Party of Canada caucus.

“In both parties, there have also been squabbles that have erupted in the pages of national media, public meltdowns, nearly missed physical fights, coups, smear jobs, leaked recordings and confidential emails, lack of consensus on critical issues, caucus turfings, people harassed to the point where they resign roles, and hours long meetings where members have been subjected to hours of public castigation,” wrote Ms. Rempel Garner.

She said it is inappropriate for political parties at any level to act this way and that choosing a new leader won’t simply erase these long-standing issues. Conversations in recent weeks have highlighted that the “acrimony” that led to Mr. Kenney’s resignation is still raw, she wrote.

The leadership race was called in May after Mr. Kenney resigned following a leadership review in which he received a dissapointing 51 per cent support. The review followed more than a year of infighting within Mr. Kenney’s caucus, including from several MLAs who openly called for his resignation, and pressure from constituency associations.

Complaints ranged from the Premier’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some in his party arguing the province went too far with restrictions, to criticism of what some saw as a top-down leadership style.

Ms. Rempel Garner said bowing out as a contender for UCP leader was the hardest decision she has ever made but that her focus is on repairing relationships in her current role.

“I know this will come as a frustrating let down, but I’m certain it’s the right decision,” she said. “I think Albertans would be better served if right now I stayed in the important role they’ve already given to me, and if I respected the UCP caucus in giving it the space it needs to figure its stuff out.”

