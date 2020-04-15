 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alberta’s Kearl Lake oil sands camp

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mining operations at the Kearl Oil Sands project near Fort McMurray, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that Alberta Health Services has implemented outbreak procedures at the Kearl site to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Alberta health officials are working with a remote Northern Alberta oil sands camp after a COVID-19 outbreak left three workers with the disease and six more in isolation as they await test results.

The Kearl Lake camp, operated by U.S-based Civeo Corp., serves Imperial Oil Ltd.'s oil sands project, about 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. For months, companies associated with oil sands camps and lodges have ratcheted up efforts to keep the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 away from the crowded living quarters.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that Alberta Health Services has implemented outbreak procedures at the Kearl site to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Story continues below advertisement

April 16: Join André Picard for a live Q&A

Tell Canada’s health-care workers how great they really are

Thousands of people who work in the oil sands live in camps and lodges in Northern Alberta, rotating in and out on private flights. Workers share bedrooms, washrooms and elbow space in lunchrooms. The camps, as a result, are potential hot spots for the virus.

The oil sands have been declared an essential service in Alberta, and Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday there are no plans to change that despite historically low crude prices and a dramatic drop in global demand caused by the contagion.

Kavi Bal, press secretary to Energy Minister Sonya Savage, told The Globe and Mail that two wings of the Kearl camp have been segregated for virus control – one for self-isolation if a person has symptoms, the other to quarantine workers with confirmed cases.

Camp workers with symptoms will also be barred from flights. They will only be allowed to leave if they can get home without any risk of spreading infection, Mr. Bal said, which is assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Dr. Hinshaw said the consequences of shutting down the sites would be “significant” in an economic and practical sense, “so we’re doing our best to make sure they have all the information that they need and the guidance they need to operate in the safest way possible.”

That work by AHS includes site risk assessments, ensuring testing is available and protocols for enhanced cleaning. Imperial has also brought in thermal imaging cameras to scan workers coming into camps or going to worksites.

Shutting down the oil sands “sounds a lot easier than it actually is,” Mr. Kenney said, and could have “devastating” long-term economic effects on Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

“In some cases, it can cause permanent damage to the reservoirs and, with that, lose or jeopardize billions of dollars of assets, which are absolutely essential to the operation of the provincial economy,” he said. “Our preference instead is to mitigate public health risks with the measures we are taking.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies