Alberta Court of Appeal upholds Edmonton man’s extradition to U.S. to face terrorism charges

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld an extradition order for a man facing terrorism charges in the United States.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, who is 34, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to provide and providing material support to terrorists engaged in violent activities in Syria.

He was ordered extradited by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice John Little in May 2018.

Three Appeal Court judges heard Abdullahi’s challenge of the extradition order last Wednesday.

They say in a decision released Tuesday that there is enough evidence for him to go to trial on the charges.

Officials in the U.S. allege Abdullahi conspired with Douglas McCain, the first known American who died fighting for the Islamic State, and others in the U.S. and Canada.

Abdullahi, also known as Phish or Fish, was indicted in California in March 2017 and arrested by Canadian authorities in September 2017.

The U.S. indictment alleges that Abdullahi conspired with McCain and others to provide personnel and money to people in Syria engaged in terrorist activities, including killing, kidnapping and maiming people.

It also alleges Abdullahi robbed an Edmonton jewellery store to finance the travel of McCain and others, then wired the money.

Abdullahi also faces an armed robbery charge in Canada.

