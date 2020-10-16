COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two hospitals in Edmonton zone; case numbers also on the rise in Calgary

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two hospitals in Edmonton zone; case numbers also on the rise in Calgary

Daniela Germano
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

High hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are partly due to recent outbreaks at those facilities, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said as she warned of case numbers spiking in the province’s two largest cities.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said three people have tested positive at a cardiology unit at Edmonton’s Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and another two people have contracted the virus south of the city at the Leduc Community Hospital.

This comes after a second outbreak was declared this month at Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital. Eight patients and two staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary also has been dealing with outbreaks on a number of units. Ten people have died.

“As our community transmission goes up, so too does the risk of introducing the virus into our acute care and continuing care facilities where our most vulnerable community members are,” Hinshaw said during her COVID-19 briefing Friday.

Alberta reported 332 new cases provincewide Friday, and no new deaths. The province has confirmed 21,775 cases since the pandemic began in March, 2,836 of which are active. There are currently 117 people in hospital, 11 of them in intensive care.

The total number of deaths remains at 288.

Hinshaw said the rise in COVID-19 numbers in the Edmonton zone continues to be a concern, accounting for 54 per cent of active cases in Alberta.

She said it was too early to tell if requests by health officials last week for people in the Edmonton zone to limit their contacts and wear masks more often have made a difference.

Hinshaw said it could take two weeks to see if those measures would affect case numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, this weekend I am asking everyone in the Edmonton zone to continue following these voluntary measures to the best of their ability,” she said.

Also Friday, Calgary was put on the COVID-19 watch list with 686 active cases, which is 50.9 per 100,000 people.

“We have recently seen several outbreaks in that city linked to social gatherings, and this is yet another reminder that no region is immune from this virus, and that one case can quickly lead to many if restrictions are not followed,” she said.

“At this time, I am not recommending any additional measures for Calgary, but we are working with local partners to monitor the situation closely.”

Hinshaw also urged Albertans to get the flu shot to limit emergency visits and hospitalizations.

“The more that we can avoid influenza-related tests, emergency visits and hospitalizations, the stronger our system will be to support those with COVID-19 and all other health needs,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is vital that we all protect ourselves from influenza.”

About 8,500 Albertans contracted the flu last winter, she said, and 41 people died.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies