COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Calgary Telus Convention Centre next month

A large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site is to open at a convention centre in downtown Calgary next month.

The site is a partnership between Alberta Health Services, the City of Calgary and the Calgary Telus Convention Centre.

There will be about 100 vaccination stations once the site is up and running in early April, with the ability to expand to 120 depending on vaccine availability.

It will operate between eight and 16 hours a day, seven days a week, also depending on supply.

Early on in the pandemic, the convention centre served as an overflow homeless shelter.

Vaccine appointment bookings for the facility are to open later this month.

