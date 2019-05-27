 Skip to main content

Alberta Weather conditions remain a concern for northern Alberta wildfire fighters

RED EARTH CREEK, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Firefighters are keeping a close eye on weather conditions as they battle the gigantic Chuckegg Creek blaze a few kilometres southwest of High Level.

Chris Schwarz/The Canadian Press

Another northern Alberta community is facing a looming wildfire threat.

Provincial fire authorities have issued an emergency alert for Trout Lake because of a blaze 14 kilometres southeast of the community that has covered more than 300 hectares.

Residents of Trout Lake – about 500 kilometres north of Edmonton – have been told they may need to leave on short notice.

Farther north, firefighters are keeping a close eye on weather conditions as they battle the gigantic Chuckegg Creek blaze a few kilometres southwest of High Level.

A cold front was expected to arrive Monday, bringing dry air and variable winds that officials say will produce extreme fire behaviour conditions.

About 5,000 High Level and region evacuees will start receiving provincial emergency funds today for gas, food and other expenses, but have been told they should not expect to return home before some time later this week.

