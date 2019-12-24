Crown appeals verdict of manslaughter instead of 2nd degree murder in boy’s death

The Crown is appealing a judge’s verdict that convicted a woman of manslaughter in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church, but acquitted her of the more serious charge of second-degree murder.
Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child’s father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.
The boy’s lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.
In documents filed with the Court of Appeal of Alberta on Friday, the Crown argues the trial judge erred by refusing to allow Mack’s statement to police as evidence due to a breach of her charter rights.
The Crown wants the acquittal set aside and a new trial ordered.
Crier, whose trial has concluded, has pleaded not guilty and a judge has reserved his decision until Jan. 10.
