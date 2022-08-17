The Crown is asking that a Calgary man who bilked clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme be sentenced between 10 and 12 years in prison.

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted June 29 of fraud in what the Crown described as a multi-million-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.

Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.

Crown attorney Shelley Smith says Breitkreutz was in a position of trust and defrauded scores of people of up to $21-million in a 17-month period beginning in May 2014.

The Crown is also asking that Breitkreutz pay back $3.1-million in restitution.

The court received 29 victim impact statements.

