Crown delivers closing arguments at trial of man accused in Edmonton attack

Open this photo in gallery Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is shown in an Edmonton Police Service handout photo. �/The Canadian Press

A Crown prosecutor says a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and striking four pedestrians with a van went to extraordinary lengths to cause as much “chaos, destruction and indiscriminate death” as possible.

The Crown is delivering a closing statement today to a Court of Queen’s Bench jury at the trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Sharif, who is 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault against the police officer and dangerous driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Sharif is not represented by a lawyer, but attorney Greg Lazin has been appointed by the court to assist Sharif by clarifying information or to raise potential legal issues.

Lazin will also give a closing address.

The judge is to give final instructions to the jury on Thursday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.