Police in Alberta have issued warrants for Nathan Chasing Horse, a former actor in the movie Dances With Wolves, for nine charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 years old.

Tsuut’ina Police Service say the investigation has spanned several years with one of the offences dating back to 2005.

The actor has been in jail in Las Vegas since his arrest in January in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.

Court documents say he was the leader of a cult-like group called “The Circle.”

Documents allege he used his position to gain the trust of Indigenous families and their children.

He is also facing criminal charges in Montana and British Columbia.