Danielle Smith speaks during the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., on July 27. Ms. Smith took an early lead in the UCP leadership race.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Danielle Smith grabbed the lead Thursday night in the race to replace Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as head of the United Conservative Party and the province’s premier, but the election was beset by delays and there was no clear winner after the fifth ballot.

The party had been expected to announce a successor to Mr. Kenney earlier in the evening after weeks of collecting mail-in ballots and several hours of in-person voting Thursday morning. Hundreds of UCP supporters gathered at Calgary’s BMO Centre only to be made to wait after a two-hour delay.

Ms. Smith, a former Wildrose Party leader whose campaign focused on complaints about pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates, had been widely expected to win, but the party’s ranked ballot system meant the results were difficult to predict and the final outcome was expected to be close.

Ms. Smith had spent the final days of the campaign acting as if victory was all but assured, though supporters for former finance minister Travis Toews and Brian Jean, another former Wildrose leader and a long-time Kenney rival, expressed fresh optimism on Thursday.

Ms. Smith secured support from 48 per cent of valid votes cast on the fifth ballot, the party said Thursday night. Mr. Toews garnered support from 37 per cent, while Mr. Jean captured 15 per cent and dropped off for the sixth and final ballot. Ms. Smith gained significant ground on the fourth ballot, gaining 4.5 percentage points.

The new UCP leader will need to do what Mr. Kenney could not: unite a party that has become increasingly divided over pandemic restrictions, vaccine mandates and growing impatience that the UCP government was not doing enough to take on Ottawa.

Ms. Smith’s sovereignty act – a proposed law that she purports would allow Alberta to disregard federal laws – served as the cornerstone of her campaign and would present an immediate threat to that unity after becoming a divisive issue in the race. Other candidates, Mr. Kenney and constitutional experts all warned that it would be illegal and could damage the province’s economy. Ms. Smith rejected those critiques but conceded she will have to work with MLAs to find workable language for the proposed bill.

Ms. Smith doesn’t have a seat in Alberta’s legislature but has said that several MLAs had already offered to step aside in their rural ridings to allow her to run in a by-election if she won.

During the campaign, she also pledged to pursue sweeping changes in health care, such as dismantling the provincial board in favour of giving local leaders more power. She said she would do all this without calling a snap election, waiting instead until the next general election, currently scheduled for the spring.

A Smith victory would mark a comeback in a province where anger lingers over the last time she was in politics a decade ago.

She led the Wildrose Party when it lost the general election to the Progressive Conservatives under Alison Redford in 2012 and then led a mass floor-crossing to Jim Prentice’s governing PCs two years later. She failed to win her own riding nomination as a Progressive Conservative in 2015. During the UCP leadership campaign, she acknowledged she made a mistake when she led the floor-crossing and insisted she had learned from those errors.

Mr. Toews and Mr. Jean also promised to push back against Ottawa, but their proposals were not as radical as Ms. Smith’s sovereignty act.

Mr. Toews served in Mr. Kenney’s finance minister and as a member of his inner circle. He pitched himself as the stable option for conservatives hungry for party unity and longing to keep the New Democratic Party out of office when Albertans vote in a general election in 2023. He dismissed Ms. Smith’s proposed sovereignty act, which she claimed would give Alberta the power to ignore federal laws if they infringed on its jurisdiction, on the grounds that such policy could destroy the provincial economy.

He entered the race with endorsements from dozens of members of the UCP caucus. But some of those MLAs switched allegiances to Ms. Smith as her momentum appeared to grow. Ms. Smith has said she would appoint some of her competitors to cabinet.

Mr. Jean, another former Wildrose leader, returned to politics late last year by announcing a campaign to run in a by-election in his hometown of Fort McMurray. He made it clear from the outset that his ultimate goal was to unseat Mr. Kenney and take over the party, which he helped create with the merger of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties six years ago. He subsequently lost its first leadership election.