Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Oct. 6, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s incoming premier, Danielle Smith, will travel to Medicine Hat this weekend to meet with the local United Conservative Party riding association as she decides whether to run in a by-election in that rural riding.

Ms. Smith, who won the UCP leadership race Thursday evening on the sixth ballot, had a one-hour meeting with the governing caucus in downtown Calgary on Friday morning. The meeting, she told reporters, largely focused on unity – a key challenge facing the new party leader. Jason Kenney, the outgoing UCP leader and Premier, did not participate in the meeting.

Ms. Smith’s six challengers for the UCP leadership attended the caucus meeting and, afterward, spoke warmly about unity within party ranks. However, Travis Toews, who came second to Ms. Smith in the leadership vote, would not commit to running in the next provincial election.

The new leader’s former rivals offered cautious support for her proposed sovereignty act, noting that they still have to see the bill’s wording before they can be sure about whether to support it. Ms. Smith acknowledged that there is some distance between herself and her colleagues, but said she is optimistic.

“I feel like everybody is really keen to pull together as a group,” she told reporters on the steps of McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary. “I really believe that caucus should be driving our agenda and our policy.”

The new leader said she will be sworn in as premier on Tuesday morning. She said she will announce her cabinet on Oct. 21, the day the UCP’s annual meeting kicks off in Edmonton.

Ms. Smith was the only candidate in the leadership race without a seat in the legislature. Michaela Frey, the UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat, announced last week that she would not run in the next election. She resigned Friday morning and said she hopes Ms. Smith fills her seat and breathes “new life” into the region.

“Danielle has won the leadership of our party, building a broad coalition of Albertans and garnering support across the province – I hope she will be able to count on your support as well,” Ms. Frey said in a statement.

Ms. Smith said she would go to Medicine Hat on Saturday to discuss the possibility of a by-election.

“I want to make sure that [if] that’s the riding I do end up ultimately choosing to run in, that I’m respectful to the local process, make sure that the local board is supportive, and meet the local campaign team,” she said.

Ms. Smith said earlier this week that she was not sure whether she would call a concurrent by-election for Calgary-Elbow, which is vacant. Former UCP MLA Doug Schweitzer resigned from the urban riding at the end of August and it is not a safe seat for the right-wing party.

The New Democratic Party chided Ms. Smith’s plan to run in a by-election while not calling a race for the vacant seat in Calgary.

Ms. Smith has planned a caucus retreat for Oct. 17 to Oct. 19. She said caucus will get a “full briefing” on her proposed sovereignty act while “working on the final wording for it.” The policy was the cornerstone of Ms. Smith’s leadership campaign and purports to give Alberta the power to ignore federal laws the province believes intrude on its jurisdictional territory.

Most of Ms. Smith’s leadership challengers rejected the proposal during the campaign, arguing it would destroy Alberta’s economy by injecting instability. Constitutional experts largely pan the idea as illegal.

Ms. Smith said during the campaign that the sovereignty act would be her first bill as premier. She intends to introduce the legislation in the fall.

Caucus did not have a full discussion about the policy on Friday, Ms. Smith. The meeting was instead about relationships and process, she said.

“I want to meet with every one of our caucus members to find out what their priorities are, why they ran for office, what it is they hope to accomplish,” she said.

Ms. Smith’s leadership campaign was based on distrust for Ottawa and lingering anger over COVID-19 public-health restrictions. She won the leadership with support from 53.77 per cent of valid votes cast on the final ballot, compared with Mr. Toews’s 46.23 per cent.

However, Ms. Smith won on the sixth ballot after all the other contestants were dropped from the race. After the first round of voting, for example, she had support from just 41.3 per cent of voters. Mr. Toews, meanwhile, garnered 29.4-per-cent support on the first ballot and Brian Jean collected 11 per cent.

Todd Loewen captured 7.7 per cent of vote on the first ballot, placing him in fourth after the initial round of voting. During the pandemic, the UCP caucus banished him after he criticized Mr. Kenney and the government’s policies. His campaign most closely aligned with Ms. Smith’s platform; she and caucus welcomed him back into the fold Friday.

Roughly 85,000 UCP members voted in the leadership contest after the party distributed about 124,000 mail-in ballots. The race started this spring, after Mr. Kenney said he would step down after garnering just 51-per-cent support in a leadership review prompted largely by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Smith said Drew Barnes, another former UCP MLA who was voted out of caucus for speaking out against Mr. Kenney, has not yet been invited back. Ms. Smith said she is hopeful caucus will warm to Mr. Barnes, but said that he still has some “relationship building” to do.

Alberta’s next general election is scheduled for May, 2023.