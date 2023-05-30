Open this photo in gallery: Danielle Smith of the United Conservative Party speaks during her party's provincial election night party after a projected win in Calgary on May 29, 2023.TODD KOROL/Reuters

Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party won a majority victory in Alberta’s election Monday, the culmination of a polarizing campaign that will leave her in charge of a diminished caucus and a province sharply divided between rural and urban communities.

Ms. Smith’s new government will be slimmer – and more conservative – than the one she inherited when she became UCP leader and Premier last fall, replacing Jason Kenney, who resigned after receiving a slim majority in a leadership review.

Ms. Smith also faces the prospect of leading a party in turmoil, both because of her comparatively poor performance and also over an ideological split. A handful of incoming UCP MLAs have ties to Take Back Alberta, a faction representing libertarians and social conservatives that could exacerbate those internal tensions.

The election result means Alberta will continue its fractious relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government has faced attacks from Ms. Smith over Ottawa’s approach to climate change and the oil sector.

As of 12 a.m., the UCP were elected or leading in 50 seats and the NDP were leading or elected in 37.

Results trickled in unusually slowly, though Elections Alberta said the count was proceeding normally. Ms. Smith was re-elected in her riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, while NDP Leader Rachel Notley won her riding of Edmonton-Strathcona.

Ms. Smith, during the campaign, had to repeatedly fend off controversies, including those tied to her past statements about COVID-19 vaccines and complaints that she steered the party too far to the right. Ms. Notley, a former premier who was seeking a return to power, cast herself as a moderate politician in the mould of the province’s old Progressive Conservatives and urged disaffected UCP supporters to “lend” her their vote.

Roughly 758,550 people cast ballots in advance polls last week, up from the previous record in 2019.

Ms. Notley said that while she took responsibility for the loss, she would stay on as party leader as she heralded the party’s performance, electing the largest Official Opposition in the province’s history.

“We ran a strong, principled campaign that was based on our beliefs. it was based on our desire to create a better culture for all Albertans,” she told supporters in Edmonton.

“Now is not the time to let up. Now is the time to step up.”

The election was an unusually close race in a province where conservative parties have long held power. The lone recent exception was Ms. Notley’s victory in 2015, but that was against two conservative parties that split the right-wing vote.

Alberta political strategist Stephen Carter said the fact that the election was a two-party race with the NDP seen as competitive is unique in Alberta.

“We’re seeing, in this province, a real reconciliation of who we thought we were and who we’d like to be,” Mr. Carter said.

Ms. Notley ended the Progressive Conservatives’ 43-year stranglehold on power in Alberta in 2015, but lost in 2019. She is Alberta’s longest-serving current MLA and, under her leadership, turned the NDP into a disciplined and competitive party.

The UCP and NDP presented different visions of their relationship to Ottawa, with Ms. Smith promising to continue her combative approach with the Prime Minister. However, she did not promote her controversial Sovereignty Act, passed late last year, designed to wrestle control from Ottawa. Ms. Notley accused Ms. Smith of using her many fights with the federal government to distract from the UCP’s failures at home.

This was Ms. Smith’s first campaign as UCP Leader, but the second time she has asked the province’s voters to make her premier. She led the populist Wildrose Party in 2012 and was on track to win, but her support collapsed after she failed to remove a candidate who, in an old blog post, said gay people would be condemned to a “lake of fire.”

This year’s campaign was also overshadowed by similar controversies, both for UCP candidates and Ms. Smith herself.

A video of Ms. Smith, recorded Nov. 10, 2021, emerged in the second week of the campaign of her comparing people who got vaccinated against COVID-19 to those who support tyrants and specifically referenced Adolf Hitler.

The NDP also highlighted racist and transphobic comments from UCP candidates on social media and elsewhere. Ms. Smith said one of those candidates, Jennifer Johnson, would not be permitted to sit with the UCP caucus after an audio recording surfaced of her making hateful comments about transgender children.

The UCP, in turn, accused a number of NDP candidates of failing to support the province’s police forces and oil and gas industry.

The Ethics Commissioner released a scathing report earlier this month that determined Ms. Smith interfered in the justice system in a way that threatens democracy when she, as premier, pressed the Justice Minister to intervene in a criminal case related to the 2022 border blockade at Coutts.

The UCP Leader focused much of her campaign on supporting the province’s oil and gas sector and keeping taxes low at a time when the province’s finances are flush because of healthy energy prices. Ms. Smith promised to require a referendum before imposing any kind of tax increase, though observers noted such a change would not be binding on a future government.

Ms. Smith also pledged to contribute $330-million for a new $1.2-billion arena in Calgary, an expensive promise that was designed to court voters in the city but which failed to generate momentum.

Ms. Notley attempted to lure conservative voters who are uncomfortable with Ms. Smith’s leadership by pitching the NDP as a centrist alternative open to responsible oil and gas development but with an eye on transitioning to other forms of energy.

However, she also planned to increase corporate taxes to 11 per cent from 8 per cent, which opened her up to immediate attacks from the UCP and pro-business groups.

Both parties promised to bolster the health care system. Ms. Notley said the UCP would privatize health care, pointing to Ms. Smith’s history of comments advocating for users to pay to see a doctor. Ms. Smith accused the NDP of lying, insisting that she would protect public health care as she promised that no Albertan would ever have to pay to see a family doctor.