Data looks promising on further easing COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta, Kenney says

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the COVID-19 data looks promising as his cabinet prepares to meet Monday to decide whether to further ease public health restrictions.
Kenney says the key metric is the hospitalization rate, which has been well under 300 for three weeks.
That number was announced in January as the benchmark to reach before Alberta could move to the third phase of its plan, which would include reopening entertainment venues such as movie theatres and casinos, and allowing adult team sports.
Alberta’s daily COVID-19 case rates have fallen to between 300 and 400 from almost 1,900 per day three months ago, due in part to rising numbers of citizens getting a vaccination.
However, those case rates have been ticking up in recent days as the province deals with more contagious variant strains of COVID-19.
Retailers, restaurants, youth sports, and in-person worship services have been open with restrictions while indoor gatherings remain banned and outdoor get-togethers are capped at 10 people.
