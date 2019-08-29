David Stephan argues medical professionals failed son who died of meningitis

An Alberta man whose son died of meningitis has told a court in Lethbridge, Alta., that the Crown has failed to prove he and his wife were responsible.

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to 19-month-old Ezekiel in 2012.

Stephan, who is representing himself, said in his final arguments that evidence suggests a failure to properly intubate his son by medical professionals is the real reason Ezekiel died.

Story continues below advertisement

Testimony indicated the boy was without oxygen for nearly nine minutes because the ambulance that took him to hospital wasn’t properly stocked with equipment.

The Stephans have always said they thought their son had croup and treated him with herbal remedies before he took a turn for the worse and died.

Stephan also told the judge he feels there were elements of prejudice against him and his wife because they were sovereign citizens – people who believe in common law and don’t feel they are responsible to any government.

It is the second trial for the Stephans. The Supreme Court of Canada overturned their original conviction.

The trial is being heard by judge alone.

