Dead sex offender from U.S. identified as serial killer behind murders of four Calgary women in 1970s

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP Superintendent David Hall speaks about linking four historical homicides to deceased serial killer Gary Allen Srery during a press conference in Edmonton, Friday, May 17, 2024.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

An American sex offender has been identified as the serial killer of four young women who were strangled in and around the City of Calgary in the 1970s, and whose cases have remained unsolved for nearly half a century.

RCMP now say Gary Allen Srery is responsible for the murders of teenagers Eva Dvorak and Patricia “Patsy” McQueen, both 14, Melissa Rehorek, 20, and Barbara MacLean, 19.

Mr. Srery died in prison in the United States in 2011, while serving a life sentence for rape.

“We don’t use the word closure, because you don’t ever get closure when someone in your family is murdered. But you do get answers,” said Staff Sgt. Travis McKenzie, during a detailed technical briefing about the case and investigation at RCMP headquarters in Edmonton on Friday.

RCMP say Mr. Srery was a serial sexual offender who came to Canada as early as 1974, when he fled sexual assault charges in the U.S. and entered the country illegally. He was in Canada until 2003, when he was deported back to the U.S.

RCMP believe Mr. Srery may be responsible for other offences in Canada, including homicides and sexual offences. On Friday, investigators released a detailed timeline and a number of photos of the killer in hopes that anyone with information about him – including possible survivors of sexual assaults committed by him – will come forward.

Teenagers Eva Dvorak and Patricia “Patsy” McQueen were last seen walking together toward downtown Calgary early on Feb. 15, 1976. The girls were found dead underneath the Happy Valley underpass later that morning, both fully clothed and lying together on the road.

Open this photo in gallery: Pictures of homicide victims Eva Violet Dvorak and Patricia Marie McQueen are seen during a press conference.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

In the fall of that year, on Sept. 15, 1976, Melissa Rehorek, on her way to the mountains, planned to hitchhike to Banff on her days off from work in Calgary. She was found dead in a ditch west of Calgary the next morning.

Five months later, on Feb. 26, 1977, Barbara MacLean disappeared while going home from a party. She was found dead later that morning.

Open this photo in gallery: Pictures of homicide victims Melissa Ann Rehorek and Barbara Jean MacLean are seen.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Investigators had long believed the cases were linked. The victims had obvious similarities: All were young women, who were walking alone in the night in Calgary. They were all strangled to death, sexually assaulted, and left fully clothed in areas outside the city. In each case, their killer left their bodies out in the open, with no effort to hide their remains.

Initial investigation into the women’s murders lasted into the 1980s, with four separate task forces to re-examine the evidence, which included more than 800 tips, 500 statements and the investigation of 853 suspects or persons of interests.

The cases were reopened after a tip in 2022. Though the tip itself wasn’t of substance, Staff Sgt. McKenzie said it did prompt a re-examination of the cases. A successful match through genetic DNA ultimately connected all the victims to each other, and to their killer: Mr. Srery.

“For nearly 50 years, investigators did not give up in their pursuit of the man responsible for the murders,” Staff Sgt. McKenzie said.

Open this photo in gallery: A copy photo of Gary Allen Srery, a deceased serial killer who the Alberta RCMP linked to four historical homicides, is shown during a press conference in Edmonton, Friday, May 17, 2024.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Staff Sgt. McKenzie said the public is being asked to fill in what police know about Mr. Srery’s time in Canada, including gaps he described as “quite significant” in Mr. Srery’s known offences. In particular, RCMP say, is the period between when Mr. Srery entered Canada in the mid-1970s, and the time of his first interaction with police in 1998.

“We truly believe the suspect is not involved in only four homicides, but there’s a distinct possibility that he’s responsible for many more, either in Alberta, British Columbia or the Western United States.”

In Canada, Mr. Srery lived under at least nine aliases, one of which was Rex Long. He was known to be in Calgary and Standard, Alberta, and in a number of communities in B.C., including Vancouver, Davis Bay, Half Moon Bay, Gibsons, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake and Chilliwack.

Anyone with information about Mr. Srery in that period is being asked to contact RCMP through a special tip line that has been set up by e-mail at k-ideology@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or by phone at 780-509-3306.