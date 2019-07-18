 Skip to main content

Alberta Defence calling no evidence at trial of Alberta youth charged in 2018 highway shooting

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
The defence is calling no evidence on behalf of a youth accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary last summer.

The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, is on trial for charges including aggravated assault.

Closing arguments are scheduled to be heard on August 28.

Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV through the First Nation with his family when someone in a passing car shot him.

The car veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

Stewin survived, but the trial heard he is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

