Defence elects trial by judge and jury for teen charged in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sgt. Andrew Harnett in an undated handout photo.

HO/The Canadian Press

A trial date is to be set next month for an 18-year-old man charged as a young offender in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

The accused is charged with first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who had tried to pull over an SUV because its plates didn’t match its registration.

Police have said Harnett was dragged by the vehicle before he fell and was hit by another car.

The alleged driver of the SUV, who was 17 when he was charged, can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

His lawyer elected to have his client tried before a judge and jury.

A trial date is expected to be set on June 4.

