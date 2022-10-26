Police in southern Alberta have identified human remains as those of a missing Lethbridge mother of two boys.

Tia Blood, who was 34, was reported missing on Oct. 19, and five days later Lethbridge Police Service investigators located a body west of the city.

An autopsy was done by the medical examiner’s office in Calgary which identified Blood but the manner of death was deemed inconclusive and remains under investigation.

RCMP have charged Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, of Lethbridge with offering an indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000 in connection with the investigation.

Police believe Blood died on the night of Oct. 19 or sometime during Oct. 20.

The news came as a shock to Blood’s family.

“This news has devastated our large and loving family. Tia was our shining light and words cannot describe how much she will be missed,” said the family in a statement Wednesday released by the Blood Tribe, which referred to her as a loving wife and a mother to two wonderful boys.

“Please be mindful that our family is grieving. Any speculation about the circumstances surrounding her death is especially hurtful to our family. Please don’t take part in spreading rumours about our beloved Tia.”