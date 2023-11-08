Open this photo in gallery: The RCMP have charged an Alberta man with murder in the death of a young mother 47 years ago.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Pauline Brazeau, a 16-year-old single mother from Saskatchewan, relocated to Calgary in the fall of 1975 with her infant daughter.

Months later, in January 1976, she was seen leaving a Calgary restaurant early in the morning.

RCMP say her body was found west of the city a few hours later.

An autopsy determined it was a homicide and, with the use of advanced DNA technology, police arrested 73-year-old Ronald James Edwards, a resident of Sundre, Alta.

Edwards has been charged with non-capital murder, which was in the Criminal Code at the time of Brazeau’s death.