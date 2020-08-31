Do the harms outweigh the benefits of requiring even kindergarteners to wear masks?

Open this photo in gallery Immanuela and Dave Lawrence, who will be sending their children Zoey and Cory back to school with masks, are photographed in Calgary on Aug. 26, 2020. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Zoey Lawrence will start Grade 2 in Calgary with a mask that her parents think she’ll likely lose. The straps, she complains, hurt her ears. But through trial and error, the six-year-old and her mother have concluded that disposable masks are more comfortable than the cloth.

“It seems better to wear the masks than to not wear them,” said Immanuela Lawrence, who said she believes her children, Zoey and Cory, 8, will adjust to wearing masks throughout the day.

Allison Stordeur, a Calgary mom of four, said she will send her seven-year-old daughter to school with colour-coded pencil cases – green to store clean masks and red for the used – to help keep things organized.

“A full day wearing masks is a long day,” she said. “But once she recognizes this isn’t something she can whine about, and it changes, it will be okay.”

As students across the country prepare for the new year, some Canadian school boards have mandated, or are strongly recommending, masks for the youngest children in the system: Pupils as young as 4 or 5 will be required to wear them not only in the halls, but also during some lessons, and through much of the day.

But as some parents grapple with the new rules that can be viewed as common-sense public health measures for kids learning in close confines with one another, some health professionals see it as a counterproductive edict for children still only learning to read or sit quietly in their seats. All-day masking for young children, they argue, is less effective than measures such as physical distancing, and could pose a serious challenge to actual learning in the classroom.

“The thing I think is incontrovertible is that masks are going to interfere with communication in these young children,” said Jeffrey Pernica, the head of the pediatric infectious-disease division at Hamilton’s McMaster University. The masks “are going to be distracting to these young children, because they are so for me and many of my colleagues – and we are adults.”

Classes in Alberta will begin again this week. Early in August, the Edmonton public school board announced it is “asking” pupils in kindergarten to Grade 3 who are “physically, psychologically or developmentally able to wear a mask to do so.” The Calgary board said it would be requiring all pupils, including the youngest ones, to wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain for a “prolonged period.” In the past two weeks, the Waterloo Region District School Board, the Peel District School Board and the Toronto District School Board have said they also intend to make masks the norm for all pupils, starting in kindergarten or Grade 1.

Young children “will accept it as the normal” said Meg Sorg, a pediatric nurse practitioner and assistant professor at Indiana’s Purdue University who has written about the importance of teaching young kids to wear masks.

“They’re resilient, and they’re just excited to get back to their friends and some semblance of normal,” she said, noting that younger children will want to wear the same masks as their older peers. “I have a three-year-old who loves wearing his mask because he’s doing what his brothers are doing.”

However, Dr. Pernica said any school board considering this type of rule needs to weigh the benefits versus the harm.

“The kids are not going to be able to take off their mask when they go to their office, like I do,” he said, adding that making masks mandatory draws attention away from more effective means of keeping COVID-19 from spreading in schools, such as better screening or allowing parents to take time off work when their children have symptoms.

And, of course, kids will be kids: “I have a colleague whose child returned home one day wearing somebody else’s mask.”

But educators without the means to reduce class sizes are looking for other measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. They also can’t ignore recent studies that indicate young children can indeed contract and transmit coronavirus – contrary to the thinking just a couple of months ago – although they may not be as likely to spread the disease and generally have milder symptoms, if any.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also have said that children older than 2 should wear masks in close quarters, including school. The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) said it would prefer class sizes be reduced to allow for physical distancing of at least two metres, but where that’s not possible, “then students should wear masks, regardless of age.”

Still, those Canadian school boards that have already set mask rules for younger children are being more stringent than provincial authorities, which have mostly focused on mask rules for students in Grade 4 and up.

They also seem to go up against the school guidance issued in July by Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, where a group of medical experts that included Dr. Pernica recommended the use of masks for high-school students, and perhaps middle-school students, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford cited that study, telling reporters he was skeptical that little kids would be able to keep from “fiddling” with their masks. “I have four girls and I know when they were little, four or five years old, it would have been hard to keep the mask on.”

In British Columbia, a BC Centre for Disease Control information page states that for young children over the age of 2, masks are generally not recommended, as they can be irritating and may lead to increased touching of the face and eyes.

“To think of, particularly a young child, 10, 11, 12, sitting all day in a classroom with a mask on is probably not realistic,” B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said in early August.

“There’s lots of things we can do to make those environments safe without requiring someone to sit with a mask on for long periods of time.”

Simon Fraser University’s MAGPIE Research Group said this month that one of the lessons from its mathematical models is that preventive measures such as masks are most effective against the spread of COVID-19 when meeting new people for short periods of time. But when people are together for a longer span, using masks and other barriers to reduce transmission has much less impact than physical distancing.

“The discomfort of using a mask may be too much to expect of elementary school children for 30 hours a week of school,” added the group that models the spread of infectious disease.

For younger children, the challenge won’t be just that they are wearing masks but that they might, at times, be trying to learn from a teacher who is also wearing one.

Facial cues are incredibly important for young children, and those whose first language is not English, said Jason Schilling, president of the ATA. His members, he said, will have to get creative to create a strong classroom learning environment while still wearing a mask.

“[Children] learn a lot by watching how the teacher works,” he said.

“That element of teaching is kind of gone.”

Another Calgary parent, Shanaz Pasha, said the mask question seems trivial compared with many other COVID-19-related issues in the education system, including the stops and starts families might have to grapple with this fall if there are further outbreaks.

Still, Ms. Pasha said it’s important her son, going into Grade 3 in Calgary, wears a mask. “Regardless of how I feel, or what my personal opinion is about it, we have to be responsible and do the most reasonable thing in terms of health.”

