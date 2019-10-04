Dog walker heard car ‘vroom,’ watched officer fly through air

Open this photo in gallery It’s alleged that after attacking a police officer, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif drove a speeding U-Haul van through Edmonton’s downtown, striking four pedestrians. �/The Canadian Press

A woman and her boyfriend who were walking their dogs near an Edmonton football stadium say they heard a car rev its engine before it rammed into a barricade and a police officer.

Jessica Nikish and Jacob Prince testified Friday at the jury trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder, in relation to the September, 2017, attack.

It’s alleged that after attacking the officer, Mr. Sharif drove a speeding U-Haul van through Edmonton’s downtown, striking four pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Nikish said she and Prince were walking several dogs across an intersection on their regular route.

“We heard a vehicle rev,” she told the jury, saying it sounded like a “vroom” when asked to describe it further.

“The vehicle came and hit that barricade and the police officer flew 10 feet in the air.”

She said she ran over to the officer, who has been identified as Constable Mike Chernyk.

Ms. Nikish said she thought her boyfriend went to check on the driver, but Mr. Prince later testified Friday that he also ran over to the officer.

She said she saw Constable Chernyk on his walkie-talkie, saying “officer down.”

When she approached, Ms. Nikish said she told the officer she was calling 911 and asked him what he needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She said she then heard Mr. Prince yell: “He has a knife. Run, run, run.”

She ran and, when she turned around, she said she saw the man stab the officer.

“I ran behind a truck and watched this attack happen,” Ms. Nikish said. “We saw the guy wrestling with the officer, stabbing him.”

Constable Chernyk testified Thursday that he was on traffic duty outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game when he was struck by the car. He next remembered a man on top of him, stabbing him in the head with a knife.

Ms. Nikish said she saw the man, but she couldn’t describe him. “All I knew is he had on a black coat and a white shirt.”

Mr. Prince testified that he saw the knife and the man using it.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was calm, but he looked driven,” he told the jury. “He had a white shirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans.”

Mr. Prince added that the man had a “small Afro” and brown skin.

They both said the man ran off down a nearby street.

Mr. Sharif, who is not represented by a lawyer, has so far declined to ask any questions of the witnesses.

The trial is expected to last until early November.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.