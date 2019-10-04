 Skip to main content

Alberta Dog walker heard car ‘vroom,’ watched officer fly through air

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Dog walker heard car ‘vroom,’ watched officer fly through air

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

It’s alleged that after attacking a police officer, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif drove a speeding U-Haul van through Edmonton’s downtown, striking four pedestrians.

/The Canadian Press

A woman and her boyfriend who were walking their dogs near an Edmonton football stadium say they heard a car rev its engine before it rammed into a barricade and a police officer.

Jessica Nikish and Jacob Prince testified Friday at the jury trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder, in relation to the September, 2017, attack.

It’s alleged that after attacking the officer, Mr. Sharif drove a speeding U-Haul van through Edmonton’s downtown, striking four pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Nikish said she and Prince were walking several dogs across an intersection on their regular route.

“We heard a vehicle rev,” she told the jury, saying it sounded like a “vroom” when asked to describe it further.

“The vehicle came and hit that barricade and the police officer flew 10 feet in the air.”

She said she ran over to the officer, who has been identified as Constable Mike Chernyk.

Ms. Nikish said she thought her boyfriend went to check on the driver, but Mr. Prince later testified Friday that he also ran over to the officer.

She said she saw Constable Chernyk on his walkie-talkie, saying “officer down.”

When she approached, Ms. Nikish said she told the officer she was calling 911 and asked him what he needed.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she then heard Mr. Prince yell: “He has a knife. Run, run, run.”

She ran and, when she turned around, she said she saw the man stab the officer.

“I ran behind a truck and watched this attack happen,” Ms. Nikish said. “We saw the guy wrestling with the officer, stabbing him.”

Constable Chernyk testified Thursday that he was on traffic duty outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game when he was struck by the car. He next remembered a man on top of him, stabbing him in the head with a knife.

Ms. Nikish said she saw the man, but she couldn’t describe him. “All I knew is he had on a black coat and a white shirt.”

Mr. Prince testified that he saw the knife and the man using it.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was calm, but he looked driven,” he told the jury. “He had a white shirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans.”

Mr. Prince added that the man had a “small Afro” and brown skin.

They both said the man ran off down a nearby street.

Mr. Sharif, who is not represented by a lawyer, has so far declined to ask any questions of the witnesses.

The trial is expected to last until early November.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter