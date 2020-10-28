 Skip to main content
Obituary

Don Mazankowski, former Alberta MP and cabinet minister, dies at 85

John Cotter
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Don Mazankowski is photographed in Ottawa in September, 1986.

Tim McKenna/The Globe and Mail

Donald Frank Mazankowski, a former Tory deputy prime minister, has died at the age of 85.

Speaker Anthony Rota announced the news in the House of Commons Wednesday and MPs held a moment of silence in his memory.

Whether working as Brian Mulroney’s right-hand man in Ottawa or selling cars in his hometown of Vegreville, Alta., “Maz” was known as a down-to-earth farm boy who got the job done.

Brian Mulroney: Don Mazankowski was a deputy prime minister with uncommon leadership, patience and skill

The son of Polish immigrants, Mazankowski served in several top cabinet positions including finance and agriculture under Mulroney and transport under Joe Clark.

In 2003, Mazankowski was involved in behind-the-scenes talks to broker a deal to unite the former Canadian Alliance and Progressive Conservative parties.

During his 25 years in Parliament, Mazankowski also served as president of Treasury Board, government House leader, minister responsible for the Canadian Wheat Board and privatization minister.

Mulroney once called the tall, burly man who could play a mean fiddle and liked to croon old cowboy songs his “minister of everything.”

First elected to the Commons in 1968, Mazankowski strived to keep in touch with constituents in his sprawling rural riding east of Edmonton.

He was so popular that thankful citizens commissioned a statue of Maz in Vegreville before he retired from elected office in 1993.

“For 25 years Don Mazankowski has served his constituency, his party and his country,” reads the dedication for the one-tonne bronze depiction of Maz giving a speech.

“Even though he has risen to great prominence nationally and internationally, he has maintained a humbleness and genuine friendliness.”

Following his retirement from the Commons, Mazankowski remained active in politics and continued to draw the public spotlight.

Former Alberta premier Ralph Klein appointed him to lead a controversial commission to review Alberta’s health-care system.

The commission’s report in 2001 recommended dropping coverage for some medical services and drugs, increasing health-care premiums and expanding the use of private health clinics.

Mazankowski was named as a companion of the Order of Canada – the highest civilian honour – in 2013. He had been an officer of the Order of Canada since 2000.

