Douglas Garland appeals convictions in deaths of Calgary couple, grandson

The lawyer for a man found guilty of murdering a Calgary couple and their grandson is arguing his client’s conviction should be overturned.
Alias Sanders told the Alberta Court of Appeal that the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed evidence found at Douglas Garland’s farm after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O’Brien disappeared.
Sanders said police didn’t have enough to obtain a search warrant, so went to the property on the chance that the three missing people were being held there.
She said Garland’s constitutional rights were violated when he was initially arrested and held while the property was searched.
Sanders said other than a long-simmering feud between Garland and Alvin Liknes, there had been no violence or other reason to make Garland a suspect.
Garland, who is 59, was convicted in 2017 on three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.