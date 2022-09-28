The office of Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate has released a report into the deaths of 15 youth in government care and most involved drugs.

Of the deaths that took place between October 2021 and March 2022, nine were a result of confirmed or suspected drug toxicity and 12 were of Indigenous youth.

In 2021, the advocate’s office called for the province to develop a youth-specific opioid and substance use strategy, but it says no progress has been made on that recommendation.

It also recommends the province address the overrepresentation of young Indigenous people in government systems.

Advocate Terri Pelton says many young people with complex needs are not receiving adequate supports.

While some initiatives are being developed, Pelton says immediate action is crucial to address service gaps.