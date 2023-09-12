Open this photo in gallery: The Alberta Children's Hospital is seeing a large influx of patients following an E. coli outbreak surpassing 200 cases, linked to multiple Calgary daycares, on Sept. 12, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A new report on the centralized kitchen believed to be the source of a significant E. coli outbreak among Calgary children reveals that cockroaches, improper food storage equipment and a “sewer gas smell” were identified by public health inspectors the day after it was ordered closed.

The E. coli outbreak – one of the largest in Canada’s history – was declared on Sept. 4 and forced the closure of six locations of the Fueling Brains daycare and five additional sites connected by the central kitchen. Confirmed cases have grown to 264, as of Tuesday morning, with 25 people in hospital. Twenty-two patients are confirmed to have hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe illness caused by E. coli that can damage organs.

Six patients at Alberta Children’s Hospital are receiving peritoneal dialysis, a treatment for kidney failure. Dr. Tania Principi, section chief of pediatric emergency medicine at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, said during a press conference on Tuesday that others have been given intravenous fluids because of vomiting and diarrhea and some have needed transfusions because of anemia and a drop in hemoglobin.

Children with severe illness are in stable condition, said the province.

The update Tuesday from Dr. Principi, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Mark Joffe, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton was the first time since the outbreak was declared that government officials publicly addressed the health emergency.

“This has been an extraordinary outbreak, both in terms of the numbers and the severity. It is certainly the largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta that I’m aware of,” said Dr. Joffe. “We will continue to do all that we can do to investigate what happened here, to understand what happened, how it happened, and most importantly, what needs to be done differently.”

The cause of the outbreak is still under investigation even as seven facilities are expected to have their closure orders lifted Tuesday. However, the decision to reopen is made by independent operators, some of which only notified parents late last night that it might be delayed.

The centralized kitchen, Fueling Minds, remains closed and “will only reopen once we are absolutely satisfied that it is safe,” said Dr. Joffe. But he offered reassurance to parents that it is “safe to send your children back” to sites where closure orders have been rescinded.

A health inspection of the centralized kitchen conducted on Sept. 5 found several violations, including cockroaches in the kitchen, a sewer gas smell in the food preparation area and that appropriate equipment for keeping food cold during transportation was not available.

“Food was not being handled in a manner that makes it safe to eat,” health inspectors said in the report, conducted the day after the E. coli outbreak was declared. “Operator indicated that cold foods were being transported to other locations in excess of 90 minutes without temperature control.”

In regards to pest control, the report noted that “significant evidence of a past infestation was found at this food establishment.” Inspectors said in the report that two live adult cockroaches were “observed on the sides of stainless steel equipment around the dishwashing area” and that traps by sinks had “at least 20 cockroaches on the sticky pads each.”

Other violations included a large pool of water beneath an upright cooler in the dishwashing area that led inspectors to conclude that “food equipment is not in good repair or is not in proper working order.” As well, investigation of a sanitizer dispenser concluded that “solutions used for sanitizing equipment and utensils in this food establishment are not appropriate or are not maintained at adequate concentrations.”

Dr. Joffe said it is not unusual for violations to be found during an inspection and that inspectors consider the operator’s willingness to address violations and responsiveness, along with specifics of the violations when conducting an overall risk assessment.

“These inspections allow for close engagement and education of the operators. Collaboration with the operators ensures that best practices are in place,” said Dr. Joffe. “Infections also allow for identification of risks and as necessary escalation of enforcement to ensure that best practices are followed.”

The kitchen was investigated by public health officers five times this year, most recently in April. Alberta Health Services inspection reports dating back to 2021 note violations, some of which were repeated, including improper storage of food and sanitizer, poor cleaning of machinery and clothing being discarded in food areas.

Dr. Joffe said public health inspectors have collected samples of 11 food types that were found in the centralized kitchen, including eight leftover food samples from different daycares, which are now being tested. Food histories are also being collected from people who attended or worked at the child care sites, both from those who fell ill and those who did not.

Comparing the ways food was prepared, delivered and provided to sites with higher rates of infection and daycares with relatively few or no cases will help establish the sources of the outbreak, he added.

Dr. Joffe, when asked about the government’s absence over the last week, said officials did not “feel there was urgency” to address the public until now because AHS was providing updates. Ms. LaGrange responded by saying: “I believe what Dr. Joffe meant was that it has been urgent from the very, very beginning and it continues to be urgent until every single one of those children are home.”