An E. coli outbreak connected with daycares in the Calgary area has sent dozens of children to the hospital with severe symptoms. Alberta Children’s Hospital has set up a dedicated clinic to monitor symptomatic patients after their emergency department visits, as well as those who have been discharged from hospital.

The situation has many across Canada wondering about the bacteria and what it can do to the human body, particular when it comes to children.

What is E. coli?

E. coli, short for Escherichia coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention note that most E. coli are harmless and are an important part of a healthy intestinal tract. But some E. coli bacteria are pathogenic, meaning they can make us sick.

Exposure to E. coli bacteria can cause an E. coli infection. Health Canada says the can be spread through contact with infected people, infected animals, contaminated surfaces, foods or liquids.

One of the pathogenic types of E. coli bacteria that make us sick is called shiga toxin-producing E coli, or STEC, which is what is causing the outbreak in Alberta.

What are the symptoms of E. coli infection?

People who get infected with E. coli can have a wide range of symptoms. Some people might not get sick at all, but others may experience:

watery or bloody diarrhea

nausea

vomiting

headache

mild fever

severe stomach cramps

Health Canada says symptoms usually appear within one to 10 days after exposure to the E. coli bacteria, and end within five to 10 days.

Some people can develop more serious reactions to E. coli bacteria. The STEC strain involved in the current Alberta outbreak can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) that affects kidney function. The Mayo Clinic in the U.S. recommends seeing a health care provider right away if bloody diarrhea or several days of diarrhea symptoms are followed by:

less frequent urination

swelling

bruising

unusual bleeding

extreme tiredness

How is E. coli treated?

Most people who get sick from E. coli improve on their own and without specific treatment within 10 days, said Dr. Franco Rizzuti, Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary Zone. Hydration is a priority, as those affected often lose a lot of water. The prevention of secondary infection is also important, so contact with those who are affected should be minimized as much as possible.

For those with more severe illness, such as HUS, patients are treated in hospital with fluids, nutritional supplements via IV, and blood transfusions. Some might need dialysis for a short period of time as well.

Who is at greatest risk of getting sick from E. coli?

Children younger than five years old, adults above the age of 60, people who are pregnant and those who have a weakened immune system are at greater risk of complications from E. coli.

What can be done to protect yourself from E. coli?

E. coli can be transmitted through contaminated food or water, and the infection can be passed from person to person by hand-to-mouth contact. Alberta Health Services says washing hands carefully and frequently with soap is important for people experiencing E. coli symptoms, and those caring for them.

To reduce your risk, wash your hands often, including after you go to the washroom, before you prepare food, after you touch raw meat, after you change diapers and before you eat.

To limit your risk of coming in contact with E. coli pathogens, it’s recommended that you cook beef and pork to at least 71 degrees C, thoroughly wash all kitchen tools and surfaces that have touched raw meat, use only pasteurized dairy and juice products, and be sure that water used for drinking or food preparation is from approved sources (including municipal water supply or properly maintained and treated well water). Vegetables and fruits should be thoroughly washed before eating. It’s recommended that food is washed under running water instead of soaking it in the sink, because bacteria in the sink could be transferred to your food.