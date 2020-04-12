 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Easter 2020: Observing the holiday over a virtual family dinner

Todd Korol
Special to The Globe and Mail
Todd Korol, seen here on April 11, 2020, gets the turkey he cooked ready to deliver to his immediate family for Easter dinner. Due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, the Korols, like so many other families, were unable to celebrate Easter with their family and resorted to a video chat while enjoying their family and dinner in Calgary.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Tracey Korol gets the food she cooked ready to deliver to her immediate family for Easter dinner.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Tracey gets the food she cooked ready to deliver to her immediate family for Easter dinner.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Tracey waves to her granddaughter Avery with her parents Tyler and Dannielle Korol after delivering the Easter dinner.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Tyler and Dannielle, left, Amanda Peters and Keifer Korol, right, toast Easter dinner with their parents over a virtual dinner.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Todd and Tracey Karol enjoy Easter dinner with their immediate family while video chatting.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada.

