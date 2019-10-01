Edmonton-area RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

A charge of sexual assault has been laid against an Edmonton-area RCMP officer.
Mounties say the off-duty assault of a woman allegedly occurred in July 2017 in Leduc.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team – the province’s police watchdog – investigated and turned its findings over to Crown prosecutors for review.
Const. Kelly Brown was charged last Friday.
Brown is to appear in Leduc provincial court on Oct. 17.
