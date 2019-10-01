 Skip to main content

Alberta Edmonton-area RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

LEDUC, Alta.
The Canadian Press
A charge of sexual assault has been laid against an Edmonton-area RCMP officer.

Mounties say the off-duty assault of a woman allegedly occurred in July 2017 in Leduc.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team – the province’s police watchdog – investigated and turned its findings over to Crown prosecutors for review.

Const. Kelly Brown was charged last Friday.

Brown is to appear in Leduc provincial court on Oct. 17.

