Alberta

Edmonton arsonist who poured gas on vehicles, set them on fire gets 15 months

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A man who admitted to pouring gasoline on vehicles and setting them on fire in a trendy Edmonton neighbourhood has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Malice Sutton, who is 23, pleaded guilty in August to arson with disregard for human life, possessing an explosive device, assault with a weapon and arson causing property damage to motor vehicles.

On April 12, Sutton was captured on video damaging vehicles in the Whyte Avenue-area before two men put him under citizen arrest in a coffee shop.

Police say 13 vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt.

With credit for time already served, Sutton is to spend another 3-1/2 months in custody.

Sutton spoke in court, apologizing to those involved and to the entire city.

“I wish to apologize to the City of Edmonton as a whole,” he said Wednesday, adding he wanted to reach out to victims personally but is not allowed to because of a no-contact order.

The judge said Sutton’s apology “speaks volumes” before handing down the sentence.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sutton told police he was homeless, unemployed and “suffering from declining mental health” prior to committing the crimes.

He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

