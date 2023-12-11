A fatality inquiry report into the overdose death of a one-month-old baby says the Alberta government must do more to address substance abuse.

The report says Briella Brooks ingested a deadly quantity of methamphetamine in an Edmonton home four years ago.

It says the girl’s mother had been feeding her on a living room couch then fell asleep.

When the baby’s father woke the mother up, they found child unconscious.

Toxicology results revealed Briella had meth in her system, but the inquiry could not determined how she ingested it.

The judge’s report says the infant is an innocent victim of the meth epidemic overtaking communities, and the province should invest more in substance abuse programs.