Edmonton Catholic school teacher charged with sex assault involving student

Edmonton Catholic school teacher charged with sex assault involving student

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
An Edmonton Catholic school teacher has been charged after an alleged sexual assault against one of her students in 2016.

A letter to families of students at Bishop David Motiuk Catholic Elementary and Junior High School says Alyssa Tungul was charged in May with sexual assault, sexual counsel of a child under 16 and having sexual contact with a child.

The letter says the alleged offence against a boy happened while Tungul was teaching at H.E. Beriault Junior High School in Edmonton.

Principal Terry Volk says the 29-year-old teacher was removed from class in December once the school board was made aware of the investigation.

Edmonton police say they considered issuing a public statement when charges were laid, but decided the information investigators had at the time led them to believe there weren’t any other alleged victims.

The Edmonton Catholic School District says it began an internal investigation immediately after it was informed of the charges.

The board says it followed the lead of police and did not issue a statement.

Tungul was suspended with pay, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

