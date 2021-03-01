Edmonton chiropractor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting six female patients in the 1980s

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Edmonton chiropractor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting six female patients in the 1980s

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Edmonton chiropractor has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six female patients between 1981 and 1990.

Ronald Harry Latch, who is 67, was facing multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and gross indecency against eight girls and women.

He was charged in March 2019 after one of his victims reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted as a child in the 1980s when she attended his clinic for appointments.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven other women came forward to police and reported they had also been sexually assaulted.

Latch pleaded guilty today to six counts in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Latch admitted in an agreed statement of facts to massaging some of the patients’ breasts and using a vibrating tool between others’ legs.

The case is to return to court for a pre-sentence report on June 2.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

' ].join(''); bioEp.init({ html: html, width: 608, cookieExp: 0, delay: 0, onPopup: function () { exitPopupPushAnalytics('popupDisplay') } }); } function popupClickSubscribe(tag) { exitPopupPushAnalytics('clickSubscribe-' + tag); var url = 'https://subscribe.theglobeandmail.com/#/digital?intcmp=promotions_cem1697-' + tag; window.location.href = url; } function exitPopupPushAnalytics(action) { window.analyticsLayer.push({ "event": "clickEvent", "clickEvent": { "testId": "cem1697", "feature": "promotions", "action": action, "type": "test", "label": action, "variantName": "experience", "segmentName": "popup" } }) }
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies