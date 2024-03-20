Edmonton City Hall is to reopen to the public on Monday, two months after what police say was a politically motivated attack.

No one was hurt on Jan. 23, when shots were fired and Molotov cocktails were lit in the building full of people.

The city says new security measures are in place, including a dedicated access point, screenings and bag checks.

It says all municipal staff and media must also wear visible identification.

The city says repairs have been made to walls, floors, carpets and doorways.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, along with some councillors and staff, returned to the building in the first week of February, while more employees and guests were allowed inside in mid-March.

“City hall is a vibrant gathering place for civic participation, celebration and commemoration,” said city manager Andre Corbould.

“I am confident that we have achieved the appropriate balance of a safe and secure environment that is also open and welcoming.”

Police have said officers seized an SKS assault-style rifle, three prohibited rifle magazines, about 150 rounds of ammunition and four gasoline-filled Molotov cocktails from the scene.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, of Edmonton faces several charges, including counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.

After his arrest, police said they reviewed a video posted by a man wearing a commissionaire’s jacket. In the video, the man delivers a rambling manifesto, decrying everything from so-called “wokeism” to the fighting in Gaza to unhealthy diets.

The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires said Sarvar worked as a commissionaire at various Edmonton locations but not at city hall.