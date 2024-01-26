An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son.

Police say in a news release that paramedics responded to a residence for a baby in medical distress on Feb. 5, 2023.

The boy was taken to hospital and died of his injuries four days later.

Police had started a suspicious death investigation at the time, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner needed to do additional testing after an autopsy.

The medical examiner determined earlier this month that five-week-old Leviathan Puchalski died of abusive head trauma in a homicide.

Police say George Russell Hulleman, who is 28, was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and unrelated firearms offences.