Edmonton hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak for second time

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The Misericordia Community Hospital is seen in Edmonton, on July 8, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Services says two units at an Edmonton hospital are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency says eight patients at the Misericordia Community Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two health-care workers are infected as well.

It says 29 health-care workers are self-isolating as a result.

It is the second time the hospital has experienced an outbreak: over an eight-week period this summer, 58 people were infected and 11 of them died.

AHS says contact tracing is under way and enhanced screening measures among patients and health-care workers on the units have been put in place.

Visits have been restricted, but the emergency department is still open and there is no impact to other services at the hospital.

The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary has also been facing outbreaks on several units and 10 people have died as a result.

As of Wednesday, 42 patients, 33 health-care workers and five visitors had tested positive for COVID-19.

