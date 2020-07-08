Edmonton hospital under ‘full facility outbreak’ due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A hospital in Edmonton is no longer admitting patients due to a full outbreak of COVID-19.

An outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital was first declared by Alberta’s chief medical health officer two weeks ago, and restrictions were tightened as case numbers increased.

Alberta Health Services says that 20 patients and 15 staff have tested positive.

Three patients have died from the infection.

The hospital, which is run by Catholic health provider Covenant Health, is not allowing visitors except in end-of-life situations and is postponing day procedures.

The health agency says people who were to come in for health services are being contacted and will be cared for at another city hospital.

Patients who have tested positive are being treated on two units in the Misericordia.

“Activating the full facility outbreak is necessary at this time to protect patients, staff and physicians. We acknowledge the challenges these additional restrictions create for patients, families, staff and physicians,” Dr. David Zygun, medical direction with AHS Edmonton Zone, said in a news release Wednesday.

