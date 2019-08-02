 Skip to main content

Alberta Edmonton man criticizes emergency response time after finding woman covered in blood

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Edmonton man criticizes emergency response time after finding woman covered in blood

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Edmonton man who called 911 after he found a woman covered in blood says it took too long for first responders to arrive.

John Saunders, who has a background as a firefighter, says he was on his way to a gym Wednesday morning when he heard a cry for help from a nearby walkway.

He says the woman was on the ground and there was blood on her legs, chest and face.

Story continues below advertisement

Saunders says he checked the woman over and called 911 but was told that because it was a possible assault, paramedics would have to wait for a police escort.

He says he called 911 twice more and, 90 minutes later, another bystander went to a nearby fire station and got firefighters to come and help the woman.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saunders says officers showed up nearly two hours later. And while he understands first responders need to be protected, he says the situation warranted a better response time.

Saunders says he was told the woman was taken to hospital and her injuries are not critical.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter