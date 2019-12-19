 Skip to main content

Alberta

Edmonton man sentenced in road-rage attack granted bail pending appeal

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
An Edmonton man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for breaking a woman’s arms with a crowbar in a road-rage attack won’t be going to jail for now.

Jared Eliasson is seeking a mistrial and was granted bail – moments after he was sentenced Thursday – pending his appeal.

His sentence includes 18 months of credit for time served.

Eliasson, who is 31, was acquitted in April of attempted murder but found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and damage to property.

The woman testified at his trial that in March 2017 she had honked at Eliasson for blocking an intersection with his vehicle, and he followed her home and attacked her.

She was treated in hospital for two broken arms that required multiple surgeries.

“I feel sorry for that person. She has been through a lot, and I hope she recovers fully from her injuries,” Eliasson said in a pre-sentence report.

Chelsey Schendzielorz gave a written victim impact statement at Eliasson’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

“Just because I look like I am better, I am still piecing my life back together and trying to make sense of what I went through,” she wrote in her statement.

Court heard at his trial that Eliasson repeatedly told police that he did not attack Schendzielorz. The defence argued that the Crown did not prove the identity of her attacker beyond a reasonable doubt.

Eliasson declined to address the court during sentencing. But as he was escorted out, he asked the judge if he could add something to the record.

“I think not,” Justice Adam Germain replied.

